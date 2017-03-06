Zambian Govt Labels Malawian Parley’s Maize Gate Scandal Inquiry Misguided

The Zambian Government has described the Malawian Parliament inquiry report on the maize gate scandal as misguided.

President Edgar Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relation Amos Chanda has says State House is disappointed with the Malawian report which has implicated President Edgar Lungu and Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya in the maize transaction scandal.

Mr Chanda has defended President Lungu and Ms Siliya’s involved in the maize deal saying the only role the duo played was to facilitate for the waiving and exportation of maize to Malawi.

Speaking at State House, Mr Chanda said the said corruption must have happened in Malawi and not Zambia.

But according to another Commission of Inquiry instituted by President Peter Mutharika, the contract between Admarc and ZCF was fraudulent and most unprofessional.

Two commissions of inquiry were set, one by the President of Malawi and the other by the Parliamentary committee and both findings have implicated Zambia’s Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya.