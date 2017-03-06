Zambia’s Escalating Hunger Leaves 8 People Dead, 25 Battling For Life

The gesture which was meant for good suddenly turned tragic when eight people died in a stampede as they jostled to enter Olympic Youth Development Center-OYDS where an outreach feeding programme was about to take place.

Thousands of people from across Lusaka rushed to the OYDC around 06:00 hours with the aim of receiving free food when they mate their fate.

A group under the Church of Christ called Lesedi Seven had organised an outreach feeding programme where people were expected to receive 10 Kilograme Bags of mealie meal and other food stuffs.

Several Zambians are languishing in abject poverty and cannot manage to buy a bag of mealie meal whose price has continued to go up despite Government’s campaign promises to reduce the price of the commodity.

And University Teaching Hospital-UTH Public Relations Officer Natalie Mashikolo and Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo have confirmed the death of eight people from the stampede while over 25 were severely injured.

Among the dead, six are female, one male and one juvenile.