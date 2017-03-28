ZESCO Applies To Hike Tariffs By 75 Percent

Zesco has made an application to the Energy Regulation Board-ERB to increase electricity tariffs by 75 percent effect May 1, 2017.

The proposal indicates two phases with an initial 50 percent in May and a further 25 percent in September, 2017.

According to a statement issued to Muvi TV, ERB will proceed to consider the tariff increases in line with the provisions of the law.

And regarding the mining tariffs, ERB has stated that it will approve power purchase agreements that have been agreed by ZESCO and its mining customers.

The statement has been issued by ERB consumer and public affairs director Agness Phiri.