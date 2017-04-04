4TH Deceased Zambian In The Jitotwe South Africa Bus Accident Identified

The fourth deceased person in the Jitotwe Bus accident which happened in South Africa at the weekend has been identified.

Ivess Chale a female aged 47 is among the four Zambians who died in the accident which happened in Louise Trichardt town near Polokwane.

Three others who died in the bus Registration Number ALF 3704 belonging to Lukumo General Dealers have been identified as Memory Kainga, her daughter Taonga Mwale and Angel Kunda, a bus conductor.

And Jitotwe Bus Services proprietor Shem Chungu has committed to fully compensate families of all the deceased and the survivors.

Mr Chungu is in South Africa to attend to logistical issues to ensure that bodies as well as the injured are repatriated to Zambia.

Mr. Chungu says Jitotwe Bus Services will also pay all medical bills and look into compensating all those engaged in business and lost their merchandise in the accident.

He was speaking at Anglican Church in Louis Trichardt town where Archdiocese Deacon Robbie Novella, took the survivors for shelter soon after the accident and treatment at Louis Trichardt hospital.

The survivors have since left for Zambia on another bus that was dispatched from Lusaka while the injured are still being treated at Louis Trichardt and Polokwane hospitals, respectively.

Others were referred to other medical facilities in Johannesburg.

The bus company is also making arrangements to have those admitted to health facilities at Louis Trichardt and Polokwane hospitals, moved to Johannesburg while other arrangements are being made to fly them to Zambia.

The company is also making arrangements to repatriate the bodies to Zambia as soon as arrangements with the Undertakers are finalised.

And First Secretary in charge of political affairs at the Zambian Mission in South Africa, Josephat Sakala has since urged Road Transport and Safety Agency-RTSA officials to travel to South Africa and do an assessment of the bus.