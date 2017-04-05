ADMARC Sets Up Committee To Probe Suspended CEO

Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation –ADMARC of Malawi has set up a special committee to examine recommendations to the board made by the two commissions of inquiry over the Zambia—Malawi maize gate scandal.
ADMARC Board Chairperson James Masumbu says a special committee to begin disciplinary proceedings against senior management over the maize deal will be chaired by Board member Ken Ndanga.

