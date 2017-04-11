AG Against Judge Mwila Chitabo Recusing Himself From Presidential Petition

The Attorney General has opposed an application to have High Court Judge Mwila Chitabo recuse himself from handling the Presidential election petition.

Likando Kalaluka says there is no justifiable reason for the Judge to recuse himself as suggested by the petitioners, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his Vice Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

Mr Hichilema and Mr Mwamba wants the judge to stop handling the case for allegedly being biased.