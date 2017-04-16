AG’S Report Exposes Extra Funds in AVIC International Roads Contract

Over 29 Million United States Dollars extra funds are expected to be paid to AVIC international for some tarred roads.

The more than Two Hundred and Sixty-One Million Kwacha is the additional amount certified by the contractor.

This money is to be added to the contract sum of Three Hundred and Forty-eight Million, Two Hundred and Ninety-three Kwacha.

According to the Auditor General’s Report, there is no evidence that extra Twenty-nine Million Dollars has been sourced.

The Four Hundred and Two Kilometer road deal was funded using a loan from the Bank of China.