Ailing Freelance Journalist Chanda Chimba III Pardoned

Freelance journalist Chanda Chimba The Third has been set free on medical grounds.

Chanda Chimba has been released after he was pardoned by President Edgar lungu on 21st April 2017.

On November 29,2016, the Lusaka Magistrate Court sentenced the Freelance Journalist to 2 years imprisonment for the disposal of more than K611 Million suspected to be proceeds of crime which he paid to

media houses to air and publish his “Stand Up for Zambia” documentary.

Zambia Correctional Facility Services Commissioner General Percy chato has confirmed Mr Chimba’s parol.

And speaking to Muvi TV NEWS, Mr Chimba has thanked the head of state for exercising his prerogative of mercy.