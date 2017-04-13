Alternative Energy Sources Make Headways In Sinda Village

Zambia’s electricity deficit has come as a blessing in disguise as some entrepreneurs are exploring alternative sources of energy.

In Choma District, Southern Province, Lwendo Hachofwe is generating energy from biomass such as grass, cow dung, chicken and pigs manure, including human fecal waste.

Mr. Hachofwe says he is enjoying the benefits of the alternative source of energy and does not regret having switched from the national electricity grid.

In One village we see just how the shortage has brought forward Innovation in the energy sector.

Sinda village in Sinda Constituency in the Eastern Province is slowly turning into a modern village.

Most houses in the village have been connected solar pre-paid power, a first of its kind.

The 30 kilo watt mini-grid solar power plant by Musika an independent non-profit institution has a capacity of connecting over Three hundred households.

Naomi Tembo one of the residents, says accessing power in the village is one thing she never thought of in her life.

And Chieftaness Nyanje of the Nsenga people of Sinda District says the initiative will promote economic growth in her chiefdom