Batania Farm Workers Spouses Protest Delayed Salaries

Wives of batania Farm Workers in Chongwe’s Ngwerere Compound have protested on behalf of their husband’s over salary arrears.

The protesters led by Cynthia Nkhata say management has not paid its workers for over 6 months.

Meanwhile, the affected employees could not be on camera for fear of being victimized by management.

But a farm manager who refused to give his particulars refused to comment on the matter.