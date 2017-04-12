Boy Nabbed Over 1.6 Tones Fresh Cannabis

By
Editor
-
0
156

The Drug Enforcement Commission in Western Province has arrested a 19 year-old boy of Luampa District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over 1.6 tonnes.
Joe Chisola, 19, a small scale farmer of Kankulu village in Luampa District has been cultivating fresh cannabis plants by intercropping with maize.
Drug Enforcement Commission Public Relations Officer, Theresa Katongo has confirmed.

LEAVE A REPLY