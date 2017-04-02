Catherine Phiri’s Reign As WBC Champion Dented

Catherine Phiri’s reign as World Boxing Council-WBC bantamweight champion is over after a 10-round defeat to Mariana Juarez of Mexico.

The Zambian boxer was champion for over a year before Sunday’s fight in which she was beaten on points by Juarez at Zocalo Arena in Mexico City.

The judges score read 98-91, 97-92 and 99-90 all in favour of the Mexican owing to her fine start in a fight watched by thousands of fans.

Phiri’s loss has dented her record which now stands at twelve wins and two losses in fourteen fights.

The last time she lost was on May 2. 2015 to Christina McMahon in an interim WBC bantamweight title fight held at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka.