Chilufya Tayali Pleads Not Guilty

Economic and Equity Party Leader Chilufya Tayali has pleaded not guilty to a charge of libel.

Allegations are that Mr. Tayali published a defamatory statement with intent to defame the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja on social media on 13th April 2017.

Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma has since granted Mr. Tayali a 5 thousand kwacha bail in his own recognizance and two working securities in the like sum and conditions.