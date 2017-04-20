Court Hearings At Lusaka’s Magistrate Court Paralyzed

Most court hearings at the Lusaka magistrate court have been paralyzed as police are restricting entry to the premises.

Witnesses and other parties involved in different cases were barred from entering the court premises by police who have been manning the area, since UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema started appearing in court.

One case that failed to take off involves president Lungu’s Private Secretary Florence Chawela and three others who are charged with abuse of authority.

Former Deputy Minister of Local Government and Housing Moses Muteteka was also delayed by the police hence could not defend himself in a matter where he is charged with abuse of authority of office.