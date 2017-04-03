‘Demon Exorcising’ Pastor Arrested

Police have arrested a Pastor of Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound alleged to have been among the people who threw a four-year-old boy into the fire in a bid to cast out demons.

The pastor identified as Edmond Kasongo, a Congolese national has been on the run since the incident happened on March 24, 2017.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has also confirmed that the boy’s four relatives who were taken to Chainama hospital after the incident have since been discharged.

Ms Katongo says the boy’s aunt identified as Dorothy Mulenga has been arrested as information has revealed that she is the one who physically threw the boy in to the fire.