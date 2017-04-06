Ex-Post Employee Against LAZ Joining Proceedings

Former post newspaper employee Abel Mbozi has opposed the application by the law association of Zambia to join proceedings for the winding up of the post newspaper limited.

In his affidavit, Mbozi who is one of the petitioners in the matter say the association has no locus standi in the suit for the winding up of the post newspaper limited in liquidation.

He says the application by LAZ for joinder is frivolous and lacks merit and is intended to disrupt the winding up process.