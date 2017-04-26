First Group Of Zambia Army Peacekeepers Back From Central African Republic

The first group of the Zambia Army Peacekeepers has arrived back home from the peace keeping mission in Central African Republic

One hundred and seventy soldiers arrived on Monday, April 25, 2017.

Army Deputy Chief of Operations Colonel Amos Zimba who received the group commended the troops for their professional conduct and hard work in the mission area.-

And speaking earlier Army spokesperson and Director of Public Relations Colonel David Sanene said the Zambian officers and soldiers won the confidence of the United Nations and the locals in the Central African Republic.

The second group of will be in Zambia on May 2, 2017 with the third group arriving on May 9, 2017.