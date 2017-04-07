Former Govt Workers Protest Again

Former government workers have yet again stormed the Ministry of Justice demanding for their overdue terminal benefits.
Speaking during the peaceful protest in Lusaka on Friday morning one of the affected workers, Simson Silungwe, has warned government officials sitting on their money that they will also be retired at some point.
Meanwhile, Former Government Workers Association President, Elijah Sakala, says it is unfortunate that government is causing suffering for its own people.
