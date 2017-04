Governance expert, Choolwe Beyani, says some governance institutions in Zambia are capable of creating tension.

Dr. Beyani says the police conduct during the arrest of UPND president, Hakainde Hichilema, leaves much to be desired.

In an interview with MUVI TV NEWS, Dr. Beyani says the raid on Mr. Hichilema’s home has raised questions on police conduct towards the opposition.