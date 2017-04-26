Government Admits Inconsistencies In Paying Retirees Benefits

Government has admitted that its inconsistency in releasing funds for payment of retirees has been negatively affecting their plight.

Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale says most workers have been left with nowhere to start financially after leaving employment due to delays in accessing their moneys.

Mr Mwale says it is for this reason government has embarked on Broad Pension Reforms aimed at improving the social security sector.

He adds that a sum of one hundred fifty million kwacha has been disbursed to pay part of what is being owed to thousands of retirees across the country.