Govt Fails To Pay Police Allowances For U-20 AFCON Assignment

Government has to-date failed to pay allowances for Police Officers who were deployed for the Under-20 Junior Africa Cup of Nations.

The officers have wondered why government has continued holding on to their hard earned money when they provided peace and security during the tournament.

They have questioned government’s rush to fund the ongoing consultations on whether Zambia should remain part of the International Criminal Court-ICC or not at the expense of clearing outstanding allowances.

The officers are part of hundreds of drivers, CAF marketing and local organising committee officials who are yet to get their allowances.

But Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has called for patience among the officers.

