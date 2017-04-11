HH Charged With Treason For Driving On The Same Road With President Lungu

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has been picked up by police and charged with alleged treason.

Mr Hichilema’s lawyers Jack Mwiimbu and Kieth Mweemba have confirmed the development to MUVI TV NEWS. Hichilema was earlier taken to Woodlands Police Station where he was interrogated for over an hour before taken to Lilayi Police training School around 12:30 hours amid a tense atmosphere.

However, Private media personnel were at the Lilayi Turn-off barred from proceeding to cover the events as they unfold.

Police have not yet issued any statement concerning the matter.