HH’S Arrest Deeply Disturbing-VJ

Veteran Politician and Senior Statesman Vernon Mwaanga says the arrest of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and some of his supporters on charges of treason, is deeply disturbing especially that it has come at a time when Zambia is marking the holy week.

In a statement Dr. Mwaanga says there is always need for political parties to dialogue as it helps lower tension.

And Bishop John Mambo has called on the church to intervene in the current challenges facing the country.

Bishop Mambo says it is clear that the country is under negative spotlight following Mr Hichilema’s arrest.