HH’S Lawyers Ask Court To Drop Treason Charge

A 15-member-team of defence lawyers is seeking to have the treason Charge slapped on opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema be dropped, as it does not state details of what the accused planned to do in an attempt to overthrow government.

Lead counsel Vincent Malambo has asked the Lusaka magistrate court to determine the charge of treason as it is just merely intended to keep Mr Hichilema and his co-accused in jail.

Mr Malambo has urged the court to also proceed in bailing out the accused in an event that treason is dropped from the charge sheet.

Meanwhile spectators were shocked to hear that the state prosecutor could not access the docket of proceedings on time as the key broke in the process of opening the door to the registry.

Mr. Hichilema is jointly charged with five others.