ICC Consultations Not Enough-CCJP

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace North-Western Province Coordinator John Kalusa says receiving submissions from 30 districts out of the 105 is not enough to represent Zambia’s position on the International Criminal Court-ICC.

Mr. Kalusa says there is need to give an opportunity to other districts to also state their position on the matter.

He says the sensitization on the matter is also important for people to make informed decisions when making submissions.

Meanwhile, random interviews in Mpulungu have revealed that several residents are of the idea of Zambia remaining a member of the International Criminal Court-ICC.

The residents are also not happy with the manner government is conducting consultations on the matter.

Meanwhile, Mpulungu Youth Activists Andrew Mwelwa, Mukamuzuni Mutema and Wise Chilufya have, questioned the truthfulness of what will be presented by the consultation team from the Ministry of Justice after failing to get the views from all the Zambians.