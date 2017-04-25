Judge Chitabo Refuses To Recuse Himself In UPND Presidential Petition Case

Lusaka High Court Judge, Mwila Chitabo has refused to recuse himself from handling a matter in which UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is fighting for his right to be heard over the Presidential election petition which was thrown out by the constitutional court.

Justice Chitabo says he will be in charge and in control of the proceedings and has since set May 16, 2017 as a day he will set to hear Attorney General, Likando Kalaluka’s notice of intention to

raise preliminary issues.

Justice Chitabo says he had dissected and

analyzed the allegations and found no basis to sustain even remotely the charge of bias.