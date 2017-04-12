Kalabo District Remains Underdeveloped

A civic leader in Kalabo District has bemoaned under development of the town attributing it to sandy roads as a major setback to construction of modern infrastructure.
UPND Luanginga Ward Councilor, Francis Mungomba says the current government must spearhead development across the country regardless of political stronghold because every citizen deserves a better service from taxes paid to the state.
A civic leader in Kalabo District has bemoaned under development of the town attributing it to sandy roads as a major setback to construction of modern infrastructure.