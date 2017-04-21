Kamwala Market Traders Appeal For Help Following Inferno

Kamwala Market traders are still nursing losses following the fire that burnt down over 150 shops destroying properties worth millions of Kwacha.
5 days after the inferno, shop owners are still clearing the ashes that remain of their businesses.
Some traders spoken to by MUVI TV NEWS have appealed to government to intervene, saying they no longer have means of making a livelihood.
