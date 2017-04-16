Livingstone Man on the Run After Allegedly Stabbing Wife To Death

A 24-year-old woman of Livingstone’s Nottie Broad Township has been gruesomely murdered by her husband.

Mulambo Mampelela was stabbed with a knife by her 25-year old Gilbert Sikanda following a suspected domestic dispute in the early hours of Sunday April 16, 2017 at the matrimonial home.

The deceased sustained a deep cut on her neck and her body has been deposited in Batoka Hospital Mortuary.

Sikanda is currently on the run and a docket of murder has been opened.