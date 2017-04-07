Livingstone-Sesheke Road Deplorable

Government’s failure to rehabilitate some key highways linking Zambia to its neighbors is seemingly causing an embarrassment to the nation.

This is evidenced by the dilapidated Livingstone-Sesheke road which links Zambia to Namibia via Katima Mulilo Border.

The bad state of the road is causing delays in the movement of people and goods.

This has resulted in some motorists avoiding the road by driving through Namibia into Botswana’s Kasane to re-enter Zambia at Kazungula Border Post.

