Lusaka West Residents Bemoan Lack Of Proper Health Facility

Residents of Lusaka West have bemoaned the lack of a proper health facility in the area.

Some residents spoken to cited the lack of drugs at the small clinic among other challenges.

However, to cushion their problem, Ireland has donated two boxes of assorted drugs.

Representing the Irish Ambassador was Personal Assistant, Malilo Sichala, who says the medicine is expected to help with the shortage of drugs.

And founder of Kalumba Kris Ngalungwe Memorial Clinic, Dr. Gaudenzio Ross, says it is important that government assist the clinic with medicines as there is no other government clinic nearby.

