Majority Livingstone Residents Reject Proposal To Pull Out Of ICC

The majority of citizens in Livingstone have rejected proposal for Zambia to pull out of the International Criminal Court-ICC.

Members of the public that convened in the first of the two day exercise have told a panel of officers from the Ministry of Justice and the Foundation for Democratic Process-FODEP that the plan is ill-timed and does not represent the interest of Zambians.

The ongoing consultative process has been cited as a sheer waste of tax payers’ money as the Two Million Kwacha allocated to the exercise could have been used elsewhere to improve the livelihood of the citizens.

They have also described the move as a hasty decision especially that Zambia has never had any case before the ICC.