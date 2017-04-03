Minister Chitotela’s Promised Salaries For NHA Workers A Hoax

Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela’s promised funds to National Housing Authority-NHA workers has turned out to be hoax.

The Minister has failed to fulfil the promise of paying up Nine-month salary arrears for the workers.

Two weeks ago, Mr Chitotela urged the protesting workers to resume work stating that government release the Four Million Kwacha meant for salaries by Friday, March 31, 2017.

Zambia United Local Authorities NHA branch Chairperson Joseph Shakantu says workers are still waiting for feedback.