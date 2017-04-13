MISA Pledge To Enhance Journalists Work

Media Institute for Southern Africa-MISA-Zambia says Media Awards are significant in enhancing the work of Journalists.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka MISA Committee Chairperson, Enock Nkhoma, says journalists must be responsible in the execution of their duties.

And Habitat for Humanity Zambia, has pledged to support MISA awards.

Media Relations and Communications Officer, Barbara Hamoonga, has made the pledge ahead of the 2017 MISA awards scheduled for May 5, 2017.