Mushindamo DC, Council Differ

A war of words has erupted between Mushindamo district administration and the local authority.

Mushindamo Council Chairperson, Luckson Mulumbi has described as unfair the district commissioner, Benson Ngambo attacks on councilors of allegedly frustrating civil servants.

He says the district commissioner did not follow procedures of resolving administrative conflicts.

Mr. Mulumbi has since challenged the district commissioner to state what intimidation statements were issued to the civil servants.

