Muvi Tv Eating Competition Euphoria Engulfs Limulunga

The Bright Kabaso-inspired eating competition has spread across the country and this time in Limulunga Village of Western Province.
A Muvi Television crew covering the festivities of the Kuomboka aftermath organized a Provincial Championship title which saw a spectacular display when competitors braced themselves to feast on a chunk of nshima in a bid to be crowned the Mwine Wanshima of Western Zambia.
