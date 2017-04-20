Mwanakatwe Challenges Business Community To Diversify

Commerce Minister Margret Mwanakatwe has challenged the business sector in North Western Province to actualize its potential in diversifying the economy.
Ms. Mwanakatwe says so far the country is striving to move away from mining dependence for which so far accounts for 70 percent of the national treasury.
She made the remarks when she called on North Western Province permanent Secretary Ephraim Mateyo in Solwezi.
Mrs Mwanakatwe’s pronouncements is rubbish she is talking because she is a salarized GRZ employee…so far what has she done to encourage others?