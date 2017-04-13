Ndola Clergy Calls For IG Resignation

Ndola clergy Charles Mapiki says people calling for the resignation of Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja are justified.

Reverend Mapiki says the recent happenings show that police officers are becoming a danger to society and Mr. Kanganja may be responsible.

He says the police raid at UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s may be as a result of personal hatred because it was done in a violent manner.

He has since advised the Inspector General of police to reflect on police officers’ conduct to avoid losing confidence of the people.

But Alliance for Good Governance President Joseph Chileshe says the UPND’s lack of wisdom has forced police officers to be conducting themselves in an unprofessional manner.