New Toll Gates In K20 Million Monthly Revenue

The National Road Fund Agency-NRFA has projected a monthly revenue of K20 Million from the four new Toll gates at Katuba, Shimabala, Mumbwa and Chongwe.

NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila says Avic International, the contractor engaged to construct the conventional Toll Plazas has installed the canopies, booths and booms at Katuba, Shimabala and Mumbwa.

Road Tolling at the three sites is expected to commence this month.

Mr Hamachila says full scale construction works at the Chongwe Toll Plaza will commence once the weather becomes favorable.