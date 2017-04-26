NHA Workers Challenge Infrastructure And Housing Minister

National Housing Authority – NHA workers have challenged Infrastructure and Housing Minister Ronald Chitotela to retract his statement that government has bailed out the institution.

United Local Authorities and Allied Workers Union – NHA Branch Chairperson Joseph Shakantu says such claims are misleading and a recipe for confusion.

Mr. Shakantu says workers were only paid two months’ salary arrears and are still being owed for eight months.

But Infrastructure and Housing Minister Ronald Chitotela says it is not government’s duty to pay NHA workers’ salaries but urged the institution to find business to sustain its operations.

