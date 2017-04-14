Pastor Andrew Seer 1 Deported

FLAMBOYANT Nigerian PROPHET Andrew popularly known as SEER 1 has been deported by the immigration department.
The controversial Nigerian Prophet was deported from Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe in Ndola.
Immigration Department Spokesperson, Namati Nshinka has confirmed the development.
He says Prophet Andrew has been deported because his presence in Zambia is likely to be a danger to peace and good order.
