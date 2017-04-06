PF Will Not Coerce Members To Submit To ICC Consultations

The patriotic front says it will not instruct its members on what to submit to the ongoing consultations over Zambia’s position on the International Criminal Court – ICC.
Party Secretary General Davis Mwila says PF members are free to make their independent submissions.
He says it is sad that the opposition is against the consultations despite being in the forefront preaching that democracy is expensive.
