Police Nab Man For Alleged Attempted Arson On Intercity Bus

Police in Lusaka are holding a thirty two year old man suspected to have attempted to set fire to a bus at Intercity Bus Terminus.

The suspect identified as Mwila Chungu, is believed to have been working with another person who was spotted throwing a burning head sock under the said bus.

Police Public Relations Officer, Esther Katongo, says the incident happened on Thursday evening between 20:00 hours and 21:00 hours.

