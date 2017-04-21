Police Officer Thrown Off Motor Bike In Presidential Motorcade Accident

A Police officer in President Edgar Lungu’s Motorcade has been thrown off his motor bike after colliding with another police motor vehicle in Livingstone.

The accident occurred when President Lungu’s motorcade was heading to Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport.

And President Lungu’s press Aide Amos Chanda says the lead sweeper collided with a police vehicle which was returning from the airport in Livingstone.

Mr Chanda says in a statement that the driver of the police vehicle did not see the sweeper, thereby causing an accident.

