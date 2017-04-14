Precious Litebele To Hang For Killing Hubby

Precious Longwe Litebele, the Lusaka woman who shot her husband in 2016, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

Delivering judgement Lusaka High Court Judge Sharon Newa says Precious had intentions of killing her husband when she warned him that he would pay for calling her parents to complain about her behavior.

She says the state has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Judge Newa says the evidence is credible as it is corroborated by that of the investigation officer.

In mitigation Precious’ lawyer Osborne Ngoma asked the court to impose a lesser punishment on his client by considering the element of provocation and intoxication as extenuating circumstances.