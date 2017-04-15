Pupils Cross Land & Sea To Get To School

Pupil’s lives are endangered on a daily basis in Likwanga and Sikuli areas of Western Province due to the lack of a school.

The pupils have to cross the Zambezi plains to attend the nearest school in Lealui.

One of the parents, Mukamba Akokwa, has appealed to government to come on board and construct a school in area.

And some pupils spoken to by MUVI TV NEWS say the only school they have access to, is too far from their homes.