Religious Affairs Minister Urged To Intervene In Political Impasse

The Church has challenged the newly created Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs to call for a national emergence meeting with the Church mother bodies and guide the way forward concerning the current political impasse in the country.
Inter-denomination Jesus Ministry Overseer Prophet John Simfukwe says the political differences between the opposition and the ruling party leaders needs God’s interventions.
Prophet Simfukwe says it is a duty of the Ministry to spear-head the meeting for the two parties and give each one of them a chance to speak-out.
And Miracle Impact Ministries Bishop John Nundwe says there is no need for political division in the country as Zambia is one big Christian family.
The Church has challenged the newly created Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs to call for a national emergence meeting with the Church mother bodies and guide the way forward concerning the current political impasse in the country.