Religious Affairs Minister Urged To Intervene In Political Impasse

The Church has challenged the newly created Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs to call for a national emergence meeting with the Church mother bodies and guide the way forward concerning the current political impasse in the country.

Inter-denomination Jesus Ministry Overseer Prophet John Simfukwe says the political differences between the opposition and the ruling party leaders needs God’s interventions.

Prophet Simfukwe says it is a duty of the Ministry to spear-head the meeting for the two parties and give each one of them a chance to speak-out.

And Miracle Impact Ministries Bishop John Nundwe says there is no need for political division in the country as Zambia is one big Christian family.