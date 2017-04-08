RTSA To Introduce SI To Regulate Public Service Vehicles Speed

The Road Transport and Safety Agency-RTSA-will soon introduce a Statutory Instrument-SI-to regulate the speed of all public service vehicles.

RTSA Public Relations Manager, Fredrick Mubanga, speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Central Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kabwe at his office says this will be achieved by a Global Position System Device.

Mr. Mubanga also says government has made it mandatory for all imported vehicles to have seat-belts.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kabwe has challenged the agency to investigate why the Great North Road in Central Province has been recording fatal accidents at the same spots.

