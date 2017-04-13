Rugby Union Upbeat Ahead Of Africa Cup

The Zambia Rugby Union says it expects the national team to produce positive results at this year’s Rugby Africa cup southern 1C slated for Lusaka Zambia this month.

Speaking to journalist in Lusaka Zambia Rugby Union general secretary, Colonel Francis Chitambo says the fact that Zambia is hosting the tournament it should act as a motivating factor to win.

The seven days tournament starts on the 23rd to 29th April, 2017.