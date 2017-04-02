Saviour Chishimba Insists ZRA Corruptly Awarded Contract To Rightlux

United Progressive Party-UPP Leader Saviour Chishimba has maintained that the Zambia Revenue Authority-ZRA has corruptly awarded a contract to Rightlux Services and Inspire Group.

Mr Chishimba says the company ZRA chose is on record having failed to work in Zimbabwe before.

Mr Chishimba has also threatened to produce evidence to the effect that the contract has already been awarded, contrary to ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda’s statement that the contract has not yet been awarded.

In a statement made available to MUVI TV NEWS, Mr Chanda, however, says the Authority wrote a notice to all the bidders

indicating the best evaluated bidder and the value of the proposed contract in order to allow for any substantive objections.

He further says there is an appeal against the due process and that all concerns from aggrieved parties will be addressed.

Rightlux Services and Inspire Group are said to have been award a contract for the design, supply, delivery, installation,

supervision, configuration, testing

and commissioning of an invoice management system otherwise known as electronic fiscal devices .